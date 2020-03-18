NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Holdings Reduced by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,422 shares during the period. NetEase makes up about 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in NetEase by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $20.82 on Wednesday, reaching $274.95. The stock had a trading volume of 51,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.00. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $361.00. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTES shares. Nomura increased their price target on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.46.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

