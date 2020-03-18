Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a media sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.47. 12,532,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,675,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.80. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

