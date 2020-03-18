NevaCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $7,211.81 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. NevaCoin has a market capitalization of $7,211.81 and approximately $2.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NevaCoin has traded 65.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NevaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001739 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001679 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NevaCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,704,605 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net.

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

