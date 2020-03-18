New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded at CIBC

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on New Gold from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.03.

NGD opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

