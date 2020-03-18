New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Nomura boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

