Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $9.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $9.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,168,230 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,121,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,257,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

