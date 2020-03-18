Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Getting Neutral News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Newmont Goldcorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Newmont Goldcorp’s score:

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $4.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.57. 12,155,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,254,447. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. Newmont Goldcorp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.15.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,109. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

