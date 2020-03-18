Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Lowered to Hold at Evercore ISI

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NR. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of NR stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. 1,175,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,164. The company has a market cap of $114.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.72. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

