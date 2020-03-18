NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Down 64.5% Over Last 7 Days

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $615,958.84 and $102.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, YoBit, STEX and Graviex. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 64.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00647149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009477 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX, Graviex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

