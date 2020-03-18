Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.29.

A number of research firms have commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,647,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Muse purchased 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,518.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,109,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,071,000 after buying an additional 19,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $59.21 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.42.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

