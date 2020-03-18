NEXT (NET) Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $21.10 million and $139,130.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00010014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00637501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00018233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000300 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

