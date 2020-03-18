NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $1,959,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $17,482,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 311.6% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,746. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

