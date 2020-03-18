NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms recently commented on EGOV. ValuEngine raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NIC by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after buying an additional 126,201 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NIC by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,308,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after buying an additional 426,501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in NIC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,188,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,556,000 after buying an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in NIC by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,131,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after buying an additional 251,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. NIC has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

