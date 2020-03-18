Nicola Santoro, Jr. Buys 50,000 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Stock

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

New Residential Investment stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,954,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,317. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRZ. Argus began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

