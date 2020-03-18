Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLSN. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Nielsen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Nielsen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NLSN stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,585. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

