Nimiq Price Down 43% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 43% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $228,815.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,297.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.02196696 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.22 or 0.03420586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00646974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00688214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00085440 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00026067 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00549977 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018479 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,472,090,944 coins and its circulating supply is 5,563,840,944 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

