Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Down 33.5% Over Last Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $37,147.57 and $51.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

