NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,070,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,246 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.36% of NiSource worth $141,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

NI opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

