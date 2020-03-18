NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of NiSource worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,211,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1,749.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1,533.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,873,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,821 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of NiSource by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,725,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,284 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered NiSource from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE NI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,367,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,002. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

