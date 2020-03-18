Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 9,692 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,035. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $132.23 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

