Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,792 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.13% of Foot Locker worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FL. Citigroup upped their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $65.04.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

