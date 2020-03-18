Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Cfra lifted their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

ALL opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day moving average is $110.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

