Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $197.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.40 and a 200 day moving average of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

