Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,985,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,695,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,502,000 after acquiring an additional 80,038 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,656,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,266,000 after acquiring an additional 571,854 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.79.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

