Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. KBC Group NV lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,424,000 after buying an additional 284,192 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in TE Connectivity by 20.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $2,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $6,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.51.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.13.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

