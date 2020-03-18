Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 7,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 272,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,753,000 after acquiring an additional 90,035 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 20,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after acquiring an additional 740,053 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $134.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.58 and its 200-day moving average is $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.10 and a 1 year high of $171.73. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.42.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.