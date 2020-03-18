Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 617,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,954,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AFLAC by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 662,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

