Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.91 Million Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.11.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.26.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

