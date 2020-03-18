Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.18.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $202.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.92 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

