Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.