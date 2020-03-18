Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.73 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,649 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Square by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Square by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,097,000 after acquiring an additional 284,583 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 111,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,568,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.58.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

