Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $153.74 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $140.94 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.76.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

