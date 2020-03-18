Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,231,000 after buying an additional 121,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after buying an additional 443,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,235,000 after buying an additional 108,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,038,000 after buying an additional 79,745 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 907,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,804,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.25, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $5,286,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,189,647.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,258 shares of company stock worth $20,712,432. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

Shares of EW opened at $176.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $162.19 and a twelve month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

