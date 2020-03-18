Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,965,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,464,000 after purchasing an additional 205,796 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 839,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Fortive by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

