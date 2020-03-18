Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,899 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,278,576,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $211.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.91.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

