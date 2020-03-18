Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after acquiring an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,188,000 after purchasing an additional 335,431 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,563,000 after purchasing an additional 296,719 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,518.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 213,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 205,706 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,089,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,593 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

HCA opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

