Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.07% of Generac as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,933,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,545,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

