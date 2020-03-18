Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,083 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after buying an additional 105,441 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,175,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,369,000 after buying an additional 76,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,159,000 after buying an additional 282,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,169 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $241,055,000 after buying an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank cut FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FedEx from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.16.

NYSE FDX opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.11. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

