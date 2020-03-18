Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 3,516 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $153,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,467,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NYSE NEM opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.15.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

