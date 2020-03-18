Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,301 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 176,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 58,132 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,273,000 after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $309.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.