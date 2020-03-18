Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,286,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,854,000 after acquiring an additional 274,109 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,837,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 829.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,518 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,749,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

