NITTO DENKO COR/ADR to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NDEKY stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. 51,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,921. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.58. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

About NITTO DENKO COR/ADR

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

