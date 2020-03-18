Niu Technologies – Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Niu Technologies in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $7,510,000. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,987,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 118,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.