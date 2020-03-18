NKN Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.88 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. NKN has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NKN token can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, Bilaxy, BCEX and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, NKN has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.44 or 0.02265188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00195159 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00025752 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,666,666 tokens. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork.

Buying and Selling NKN

NKN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

