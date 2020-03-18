No BS Crypto (NOBS) Achieves Market Cap of $28,046.13

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $28,046.13 and approximately $443,066.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded down 41.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.02269676 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00195413 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.