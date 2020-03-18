Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Noble Energy stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 589,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,183. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 37.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,414 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,555,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $483,746,000 after purchasing an additional 761,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

