Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Evercore ISI

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Noble Energy stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. 27,810,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,795,082. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Noble Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

