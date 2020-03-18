Noir Price Hits $0.0182 on Major Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $370,125.04 and approximately $733.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,294,222 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

