NoLimitCoin Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $290,780.24 and approximately $110.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001611 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000139 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 610,483,547 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

