Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,570 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

BATS USMV opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

